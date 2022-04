Ariana Grande is matching up to $1,500,000 in a fund she created with Pledge to support “organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth,” she shared recently on her Instagram. Posted on March 31—which is also International Transgender Day of Visibility—the Florida-born singer shared her plans to donate to designated organizations in various states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, South Carolina, and Florida. In a statement posted to the donation page and on her Instagram, she wrote the reasoning behind this recent fundraising.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO