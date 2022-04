HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC/WTOK) - More cities in Mississippi are moving to opt out of the medical marijuana business. Horn Lake is the latest to join Pass Christian, Ridgeland, Brandon, Gluckstadt, Flora, Pontotoc, Madison and Clinton in opting out of the medical marijuana program. In a statement, the City of Horn Lake said it opted out until they can “gather more information, especially concerning zoning.”

HORN LAKE, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO