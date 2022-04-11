ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar County, MS

Litton Rd. Bridge Reopened

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being closed for six years due to much-needed repair work, the Litton Road Bridge project was completed on March 7, and motorists are overjoyed. “It’s a connector from the east side of Bolivar County to the west side, going south,” said Supervisor Jacorius Liner. “So, commuters who lived south of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Management#Traffic Condition#The Bolivar Bullet After#Liner
WREG

Holly Springs, MS hit with damage, outages after storms

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Residents of Holly Springs are cleaning up after severe weather tore through their community Wednesday evening. Thomas Passons says a tree on Walthall Road was hit by lightning and fell across the road ripping down power lines. “About five seconds after I started looking out the front door, just a giant […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Overnight storms cause damage in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms moved through Mississippi in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The storms caused damage in Copiah County. The awning of Ashley’s 51 Stop on U.S. 51 in Wesson was damaged in the storm. Pictures showed the wind caused the awning to tilt. A tree also fell […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for Vicksburg woman in South Street shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a woman who has been accused of shooting her grandmother and boyfriend. The Vicksburg Post reported Keonna Rogers, 23, was arrested on Monday, April 11 in connection to the shooting that happened on South Street. Police Chief Penny Jones said Rogers shot her grandmother, fought with her […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WREG

Strong storms slam DeSoto County community

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Strong storms swept across DeSoto County and left behind a trail of destruction Wednesday. Just a few hours ago, the heavy rain was weighing down on this community that just can’t seem to catch a break from severe weather. Strong winds downed tree limbs that took off part of the roof of the Hernando Masonic Lodge. Lodge […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
