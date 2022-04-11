ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach-area roadside zoo reaches settlement after USDA fine for animal welfare violations

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5Fb7_0f5yy4ed00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area roadside zoo reached a settlement March 30 after it was fined $7,800 by the United States Department of Agriculture for violating the Animal Welfare Act, according to the USDA.

Waccatee Zoo, which PETA refers to as the “ worst roadside zoo in America ,” was fined after six alleged violations between March 5, 2020 and May 5, 2021, according to documents. The allegations include animals with overgrown hooves and dirty water receptacles.

Myrtle Beach boardwalk getting a colorful $3.7 million facelift

The terms of the settlement were not immediately available. News13 reached out to the USDA for more information.

The six violations, according to the USDA, were:

  1. March 5, 2020: “You failed to provide adequate veterinary care for two llamas at your facility. APHIS officials observed one adult female zebu and two adult llamas with significantly overgrown hooves.”
  2. Oct. 22, 2020: “You failed to seek and provide adequate veterinary care for one adult Dall ram at your facility. APHIS officials observed the animal with significantly overgrown dewclaws and hooves, thick layers of crusting above each hoof, and ulcerative lesions with fresh blood on all four limbs. The condition of the animal suggested that the ailments were had been ongoing and was overlooked.”
  3. Oct. 22, 2020: “You failed to keep the water receptacle clean and sanitary in the dromedary camel enclosure. APHIS officials observed a water receptacle that contained murky, green water. APHIS officials could not visualize the bottom of the receptacle and the camels had no access to potable water.”
  4. Jan. 26, 2021: “You failed to provide adequate veterinary care for two llamas at your facility. APHIS officials observed the animals with significantly overgrown hooves with toenails that were overgrown and deviating to the side.”
  5. May 5, 2021: “You failed to seek and provide adequate veterinary care for two Aoudads at your facility. APHIS officials female (sic) observed one female Aoudad with profound right-forelimb lameness that was minimally weightbearing. A second adult Aoudad was seen limping on it’s (sic) left forelimb.”
  6. May 5, 2021: “You failed to keep water receptacles in the Aoudad sheep and fallow deep enclosure clean and sanitary. APHIS officials observed a water receptacle that contained cloudy, brown water with clumps of brown green plantlike material. When drained the receptacle had brown sludge at the bottom. The animals had no access to potable water.”

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

“USDA penalties like this are issued to the worst of the worst, and Waccatee’s history of neglecting animals makes it clear that it fits that bill,” PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in the news release.

PETA previously sent a letter in December informing the zoo of its intent to sue under the Endangered Species Act, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Pets & Animals
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Veterinary Care#The Zoo#Peta
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy