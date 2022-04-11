ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire that killed child in Southwest Baltimore rowhome was intentionally set, police say; death ruled homicide

By Lea Skene, Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago
A fire that left a child dead in a Southwest Baltimore rowhome Friday evening was intentionally set, and the death has been ruled a homicide, police said Monday morning. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A fire that left a child dead in a Southwest Baltimore rowhome Friday evening was intentionally set, and the death has been ruled a homicide, police said Monday morning.

Police identified the child as a female, but officials said her name and age have not yet been determined.

She was found on the lower level of a rowhome in the 4700 block of Vancouver Road in the Beechfield neighborhood, officials said. Firefighters responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday.

After a ruling from the medical examiner, Baltimore police said homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Police spokesman Det. Vernon Davis said investigators are interviewing potential witnesses.

He was unable to confirm whether the child and others lived at the address where she was killed. He said additional testing will allow investigators to determine her age and identity.

A neighbor at the scene Friday evening mentioned a woman and two children had lived in the house, but had recently moved.

