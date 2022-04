Rayna Pelcak went 4-for-4 with a walk, three runs and two RBI as Sterling defeated Haddonfield, 9-3, in Somerdale. Kayla D’Angelo was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, while Maggie Ralston also added two RBI for Sterling (5-1). Alyssa Brown and Jayla Davis each went 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI. Ralston struck out seven in five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO