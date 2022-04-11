ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz tests positive for COVID-19, staffer says

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

Four days after the governor announced that he has the coronavirus, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz also has tested positive, according to her chief of staff.

“On Sunday, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz took a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test which showed a positive result,” chief of staff Adam Joseph said in a news release Monday morning. “She took a PCR test this morning and is awaiting the results. Our office will be conducting contact tracing this morning to identify and inform close contacts over the last five days.”

Bysiewicz is feeling well, Joseph said. She will isolate at home for the next five days in accordance with CDC guidance.

He said the lieutenant governor advises anyone who is eligible to receive their booster shots.

“Lt. Governor Bysiewicz was scheduled to receive her second booster shot later this week. She encourages all residents to get vaccinated and receive their initial or second booster shoot when eligible to protect themselves, their loved ones and our greater Connecticut community.”

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he tested positive Thursday. He has no symptoms, he said. Lamont had just received his second booster shot the week before.

He tweeted shortly after the news was released Thursday. “I wanted you to hear straight from me that I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I feel good, and I’m not experiencing any symptoms. We’ve done contact tracing to let people know. Thankfully, I’m double boosted, and I encourage everyone to get your vaccine and boosters if eligible.’’

With the BA.2 subvariant spreading, the number of people testing positive has been increasing nationally, including among well-known Washington lawmakers like Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as lawmakers in Connecticut.

Since the start of April, Connecticut saw an increase in its COVID-19 positivity rate and its count of patients hospitalized with the disease.

As of Thursday, the state’s positivity rate was at its highest level since mid-February, though that number is likely skewed by recent changes in how the state’s data is reported. Hospitalizations are up 57% since Monday and at their highest level since mid-March.

Individual COVID-19 cases have risen slightly as well and are likely undercounted due to the prevalence of at-home tests, whose results are not reported to the state.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Comments / 0

