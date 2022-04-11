Offensive lineman Frankie Tinilau commits to the Hurricanes

Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal cheers on his team during a spring practice on March 9. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Miami Hurricanes added a second offensive lineman to their 2023 recruiting class on Monday morning.

Offensive lineman Frankie Tinilau announced he was choosing Miami on his Twitter account.

“Let’s make this thing official,” Tinilau wrote. “I’m committing to the University of Miami!!!”

After picking up an offer from the Hurricanes on March 1, Tinilau went to Coral Gables to visit the campus on the first day of spring practice. He chose Miami over offers from Arizona State and Florida State, among others.

Tinilau is reportedly planning on attending Miami La Salle for the coming season, but he is originally from Australia.

Tinilau is currently not rated in 247Sports’ composite ranking or by the website itself. He is listed at 6-5 and 315 pounds.

Tinilau joins Maryland offensive lineman Antonio Tripp Jr. as the two offensive linemen currently in Miami’s 2023 class. The Hurricanes currently have five players committed in the class.