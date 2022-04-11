Schools in St. Helens and Scappoose closed due to snow

The rare spring snowfall caused the St. Helens and Scappoose school districts to shut down for the day.

A message on the St. Helens School District website reads, "Due to area inclement weather with hazardous road conditions, including trees and power lines causing road closures, all St. Helens School District schools are closed.

A similar message appeared on the Scappoose School District website, with an additional note stating that the school board meeting scheduled for Monday evening has been canceled.

