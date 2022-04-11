Baby alligator, drugs and guns found in car as Florida man is arrested

A baby alligator, two guns and multiple syringes of methamphetamine were found inside a car during a traffic stop in Florida last week.

Deputies for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Michael Marolla shortly after midnight Friday and hit him with multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance — amphetamine, and carrying a concealed firearm, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Marolla was the front-seat passenger in the vehicle, which deputies stopped because they suspected the driver, who was not identified, had a suspended license based on past encounters.

“A live baby alligator in an open plastic tub was located in the bed of the pickup, along with two firearms inside the truck,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

“One firearm was concealed in the glove box and the other was hidden under the front passenger seat,” the announcement continued.

Marolla, who is from Estates, Fla., was also charged with possession of narcotic equipment, with officials saying the syringes found in the car tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Deputies notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the alligator,” the sheriff’s office said. “Wildlife officers responded to investigate.”

Collier County is located in the southwestern region of the Florida panhandle. Naples is among the cities in the county.