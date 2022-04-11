Man Sentenced for Soliciting a Stearns County Girl for Sex

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Weeks before Smiley Martin was accused of being one of five gunmen in Sacramento’s worst mass shooting, the county agreed to pay him a $7,500 settlement. “It’s really difficult to sue, and to prevail is just as difficult,” Sacramento Attorney Mark Reichel said. “The laws are kind of slanted toward the correctional officers.” In a handwritten lawsuit, Martin claimed in 2018 that a jail guard was responsible for rival gang members attacking him. He claims the guard allowed rival gang members to interact with one another which resulted in Martin being surrounded by inmates who attacked him. In the lawsuit,...

