ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Man Sentenced for Soliciting a Stearns County Girl for Sex

By Lee Voss
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- A man who pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge after agreeing to exchange marijuana for sex with a 13-year-old Stearns County girl has been sentenced to a stay of imposition and...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Woman Charged With Assault After Waite Park Knife Attack

ST. CLOUD -- A 28-year-old woman faces felony assault charges after allegedly trying to stab a Waite Park man with a knife Saturday. A man told police he was cooking dinner when Awar Omot Talian entered his apartment. Court records show he told her to wait outside, but she forced her way in, grabbed a knife, and tried to stab the man in the back of the head.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting tool theft on county road 23 in Farming Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says the tools were taken from a construction site. Mages says there is video capturing a light colored SUV entering the area and then leaving 5 minutes later. Tools taken were two Dewalt air nailers, a corded Hitachi jigsaw and a corded Dewalt circular saw.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Deer Creek Man Sentenced for Belgrade Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A Deer Creek man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and holding her hostage in Belgrade has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 36-year-old Christopher Shepersky to 23 months in prison. Shepersky pleaded guilty in February through a Norgaard plea to 2nd-degree assault with...
BELGRADE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Glenwood, MN
State
Minnesota State
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Kansas City Star

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Sex Acts#Marijuana
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Smiley Martin, Suspect In Deadly Sacramento Shooting, Previously Agreed To Be Paid Thousands In County Settlement

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Weeks before Smiley Martin was accused of being one of five gunmen in Sacramento’s worst mass shooting, the county agreed to pay him a $7,500 settlement. “It’s really difficult to sue, and to prevail is just as difficult,” Sacramento Attorney Mark Reichel said. “The laws are kind of slanted toward the correctional officers.” In a handwritten lawsuit, Martin claimed in 2018 that a jail guard was responsible for rival gang members attacking him. He claims the guard allowed rival gang members to interact with one another which resulted in Martin being surrounded by inmates who attacked him. In the lawsuit,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Mother, adult son, found dead in Yucca Valley home

An investigation is underway after a woman and her adult son were found dead in their Yucca Valley home over the weekend. Deputies responded to a medical aid call at a home in the 7600 block of Lucerne Vista Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release Tuesday from the San Bernardino […]
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy