Boston, MA

BPS: State has largely finished review that could determine whether state tries to take over Boston schools

 2 days ago

It's mostly over but the waiting now: The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has completed intensive audits and one-on-one interviews in Boston on the state of Boston Public Schools and is now compiling a report that could determine whether its board votes to take over Boston schools, a BPS...

Miami Herald

Teacher and student shot after gunman opens fire outside school in Boston, cops say

A gunman who opened fire outside a Massachusetts school, shooting a teacher and student, is on the loose, according to Boston police. Police said the shooting happened Tuesday, March 15, in the TechBoston Academy parking lot as the teacher and student were getting ready for a school event around 5:40 p.m., according to a news conference. The unidentified suspect fled the scene and no potential motives were specified.
Q97.9

Are These Really the Prettiest Towns in Each New England State?

Just like any other person starting their work week this week, I opened my Facebook feed to catch up on the stuff I missed over the weekend. What I found instead was a dated article that chose the "prettiest towns" in each state. The article came from Architectural Digest and highlighted whatever town had a combination of pretty architecture and an abundance of nature, with bonus points to towns with history embedded in its buildings.
Seacoast Current

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
CBS Boston

Cape Cod Bay Speed Restrictions In Place ‘Due To The Ongoing Presence Of Right Whales’

BOSTON (CBS) — Cape Cod boaters are being told to slow down for whales for the next two months. Massachusetts Environmental Police said Tuesday that “Due to the ongoing presence of Right Whales in Cape Cod Bay, a mandatory speed restriction is in place through May 15.” Boats that are smaller than 65 feet need to travel at 10 knots or slower in the area. It’s against the law for boats to get closer than 500 yards to a right whale. “The Massachusetts Environmental Police will be strictly enforcing the speed restriction,” LTC Patrick Moran said in a statement. Due to the ongoing presence of Right Whales in Cape Cod Bay, a mandatory speed restriction is in place through May 15. https://t.co/nz3HBD3pg5 pic.twitter.com/krWD50ZwXU — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) March 15, 2022 The critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale population has dropped to dangerously low levels.  In 2021, the numbers dropped to an estimated 336, which is believed to be the lowest figure in almost two decades. Humans are the biggest threat to whales, with fishing entanglement and boat strikes proving deadly.  
NECN

Shuttle Buses Replace Blue, Green Lines

Shuttle buses are replacing sections of the Blue and Green Lines Friday morning due to power problems, according to the MBTA. On the Blue Line, shuttle buses are replacing service between Wonderland and Government Center. Commuters should expect delays, the MBTA wrote on Twitter. On the Green Line, shuttle buses...
Daily Mail

White professor is branded a racist by UMass chancellor for publicly criticized a black dean's qualifications: Claims the college is 'weaponizing anti-racism to silence the faculty'

A white UMass Boston professor, Jeffrey Melnick, was accused of racism by the school chancellor, Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, who is Latino, in a school-wide email after he publicly questioned the qualifications of a black dean, Tyson King-Meadows, to chair a staffing committee. During a February 7 faculty council meeting, Melnick,...
CBS Boston

Molly Seidel, Coach Jon Green Ready For First Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – The became a team in Boston and their partnership has taken them to running’s biggest stages. Now, Molly Seidel and her coach Jon Green are headed back to where it all started, hoping to conquer the Boston Marathon. “He was working at the hardware store. I was working at the coffee shop and as a nanny,” Seidel said. “And now, he’s one of the youngest Olympic coaches ever, and I’ve got a medal.” Molly Seidel and Jon Green’s partnership seems now like fate. “He made me a marathoner,” Seidel said. Seidel is from Wisconsin and was a national champion at Notre...
The Independent

Commuter, 39, killed getting his arm stuck in door of Boston train

A 39-year-old commuter killed after getting his hand trapped in the door of a Boston subway train has been identifed as Robinson Lalin, according to reports. Lalin was riding the Red Line of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) subway on Sunday when his arm became stuck in the door of a train. The MBTA commuter was pulled along the platform of the Braoadway MBTA station in Boston, Massachusetts, and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.“I’m going to miss everything about him,” said a nephew, Kelvin Lalin, to CBS Boston. “He always lit up the room...
