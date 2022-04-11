Southern visitor to Millennium Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival kicked off Friday. Organizers said around 213 artists will be showing off their work at this year’s event. Officials said they are expecting around 250,000 visitors to attend throughout the weekend. This is the festival’s 63rd year, making...
It was a fateful Sunday morning in 2017 when longtime Wekiwa Springs State Park volunteer John Leaman hatched an idea while spending time near the park’s nature center. “I saw a Florida state butterfly, a zebra longwing. We had some awesome wildflowers. I was looking at all these things that were happening,” he recalled. “Personally, in my heart, I felt a tremendous peace about what I was ...
Two US Senators are calling for the Biden administration to clarify the impact of more people visiting the country’s national parks. Senator Angus King of Maine and Senator Steve Daines of Montana say they want to know the impact the increased attendance is having on the parks, the visitor experience and the surrounding communities.
A unique bond with nature and birds helped one former drug dealer from Washington, D.C. turn his life around to become one of the few Black master falconers in the country. CBS News’ senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy spoke with Rodney Stotts and met some of his feathered friends.
Maryland's legendary-yet-forgotten Elktonia Beach will soon be given proper treatment after the five-acre property was recently confirmed to be getting developed into a history-themed waterfront park in Annapolis.
Come on in; the water’s fine. I’m commenting from the outside, thinking that the paper probably makes good use of the jolly scene on Main Street late on a Saturday afternoon in its publications for visitors. So I am writing this as a local. It’s a photographer’s or...
A 1925 house in Seattle that was home to the former governor Albert D. Rosellini is on the market for $3.495 million. A Spanish Revival-style house in Seattle that was once lived in and owned by the former Washington governor Albert D. Rosellini and his family has come onto the market for $3.495 million.
It’s no secret that an astounding number of people decided to embrace the great outdoors during these last few difficult years. As it turns out, there is no greater destresser than breathing in that fresh and natural air. National parks all across the country saw a massive influx of visitors in 2021. This includes Grand Teton National Park in northwestern Wyoming.
Artist, photographer and former pro skateboarder Jason Dill is releasing a photography book on April 20 titled “Prince Street (Photos From Africa, People Remembered, Places Forgotten).”. “Prince Street” marks Dill’s first monograph in more than a decade. The book includes never-before-seen 35mm photographs from the F–king Awesome cofounder’s archive...
Comments / 0