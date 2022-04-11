Yes, they have bananas

It's hard to imagine why anyone would disparage the simple banana. After all, they're tasty, versatile, and a good source of fiber, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins like B6 and C. But recently, dietitian-nutritionist Jennifer Cholewka, RD, CNSC, CDCES, CDN has been hearing people say that bananas are a surefire way to derail a weight loss plan. The reason? Apparently, the popular fruit is "too sugary." While it's true that bananas have 15 grams of sugar, Cholewka takes issue with the idea that a banana's sugar content is a problem in some way. "Whether you're trying to achieve weight loss or [improve your] overall health, increasing your fruit and vegetable intake is always a good strategy," she says.
