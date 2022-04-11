ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Yes, they have bananas

universalhub.com
 1 day ago

Ian Cheeseman recounts the story of MIT's Banana Lounge, which...

universalhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

You’ll go bananas for this banana sushi

Have you ever wanted to make your own sushi, but are a little apprehensive at the thought of homemade raw fish?. Melissa Carrier-Damon is a mom and the mind behind Rainbow Palates. She gave us a crash course in sushi, but instead of raw fish we used raw fruit specifically, the banana.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Time You Should Actually Be Eating Dinner, According To An Expert

We have long associated breakfast with the early morning hours, with many people eating breakfast at around 8 or 9 in the morning. We commonly have lunch in the afternoon, such as a sandwich at 12 or a quick bite to eat at 1. But what about dinner? Do we eat as soon as we get home? Do we eat in the later part of the evening? A good dinner is something we all look forward to, but what time should we eat it?
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
AGRICULTURE
The Kitchn

Frosted Flakes Is Releasing Three New Milk-Changing Flavors and One Tastes Just Like a Strawberry Milkshake

I think I can speak for many of us when I say that one of the best parts of having your favorite bowl of cereal is the way the milk changes colors (and flavor!) during the process of eating. As a kid, I would pour way more milk than I needed, just to be able to enjoy a little more chocolate milk at the bottom of my bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. And I can bet you’ve done it, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bananas#Mit#Banana Lounge
POPSUGAR

What to Know About Bananas' Sugar Content

It's hard to imagine why anyone would disparage the simple banana. After all, they're tasty, versatile, and a good source of fiber, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins like B6 and C. But recently, dietitian-nutritionist Jennifer Cholewka, RD, CNSC, CDCES, CDN has been hearing people say that bananas are a surefire way to derail a weight loss plan. The reason? Apparently, the popular fruit is "too sugary." While it's true that bananas have 15 grams of sugar, Cholewka takes issue with the idea that a banana's sugar content is a problem in some way. "Whether you're trying to achieve weight loss or [improve your] overall health, increasing your fruit and vegetable intake is always a good strategy," she says.
NUTRITION
TODAY.com

I tried 6 microwave popcorns and 1 blew the competition out of the bowl

“Once you pop, the fun don’t stop” may be the retired slogan of a beloved saddle-shaped potato chip, but it’s the permanent one for America’s favorite light, airy, no-frills snack: microwavable popcorn. Of course, no packaged variety will compare to the freshly-popped movie theater variety doused...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ohmymag.co.uk

Oystering: The new dating trend that is here to stay

Break-ups are the worst feeling ever and no matter how much we try to keep a bond forever, what's not meant to be is just not meant to be. While there are not-so-pleasant dating trends out there, oystering is something that single people will actually enjoy. No, it doesn’t mean you eat a lot of oysters to find your way through the singleton kingdom. It’s more uplifting than that!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Food Network

How to Cook Sweet Potatoes

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Sweet potatoes are a fixture on Southern menus and Thanksgiving tables nationwide, but they’re also an everyday staple that pack a nutritional punch. With their natural earthy-sweet flavor profile, sweet potatoes are also versatile, lending themselves to different cooking methods to create a variety of dishes, from casseroles to pies to French fries. Whether you want to bake, boil, steam or microwave them, the following how-to primer will answer all your pressing questions.
RECIPES
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries

A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Layered Mexican casserole

Layered Mexican casserole, before it was baked.Gin Lee. Do you like Mexican food? If so, here's a new recipe that I whipped up. It has layers of soft shell tortillas, taco meat, salsa, shredded onion cheddar cheese, refried beans, chili, and a bunch more cheese.
Bon Appétit

If You Must Only Eat One Burrito, Make It the Cheesy Chile Relleno

I’ve dutifully followed this advice every Friday night since I first overheard it from a bartender at Elephant Ranch, my regular watering hole in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where I moved last fall. She was referring to the chile reyano (relleno) burrito from Tacos Romero, a Mexican food truck parked indefinitely by the Ranch’s sprawling beer garden. It’s a double-gift-wrapped meal consisting of a cheese-stuffed roasted green chile that’s lightly battered and pan-fried, then nestled with a swipe of refried pinto beans inside a supple flour tortilla the size of a dinner plate. Washed down with an ice-cold Dos Equis while taking in a dramatic desert sunset, I doubt you’ll find a better $10 dinner anywhere.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Guardian

How to turn leftover cooked beans into ‘hummus’ – recipe

To save energy, I like to soak and cook a big batch of pulses in the pressure cooker for the week ahead, to provide an economical foundation for our daily meals. But by the end of the week, especially if plans have changed, we might be left with a lot to use up. (The same goes for tinned beans: if only part of a tin is needed for a particular dish, we need to find a use for the rest.)
RECIPES
Canyon News

Banana Yellow (7)

UNITED STATES—When Sam picked up his bananas down by the docks he often stopped to chat with Miguel. The business was growing fast, people already discovered the joys of banana slices and corn flakes, and Sam didn’t always have time stops and talk to Miguel Padilla, who usually had quite a lot to say. Soon, Sam Delaney was supervising the growing crew that loaded his ripen bananas into refrigerated cars on route to supply the greengrocers and fruit peddlers between New Orleans and Memphis, and all the other cities and hamlets in between.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Kitchn

I Tried 47 New Groceries Hitting Shelves This March — These Are the 13 I’m Most Excited About

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In like a lion, out like a lamb, the saying goes? Well, the grocery industry sure did roar in this month, with loads of new products and even brand-new companies. There are dozens and dozens of new groceries hitting shelves this month. An overwhelming number, actually. So we sorted through all the bags, boxes, and pouches in an attempt to find the best, most interesting items. This way, you can shop confidently!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mvmagazine.com

Banana Ice Cream

Three ingredients, whizzed in the food processor: bada bing, bada boom!. If you've never made this quick creamy dessert, you're in for a treat. Nothing could be quicker or simpler. Just remember to give yourself a little time to freeze the banana chunks. Serves 2 to 3. 2 very ripe...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Creamy Cold Banana Cake

This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy