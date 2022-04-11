ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cheney Issues Statement in Support of Title 42 Bill

By Sam Haut
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congresswoman Liz Cheney issued a statement on Thursday after signing a discharge petition to bring H.R. 471, the Protecting Americans from Unnecessary Spread upon Entry from COVID-19 Act of 2021, to the House floor. The PAUSE Act would keep in place Title 42 enforcement at the U.S border and...

