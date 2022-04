Deaths in Colorado rose again in 2021 over what already was an unusually high level of mortality the prior year, with COVID-19 and drug overdoses driving much of the increase. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recorded 48,193 deaths in 2021, according to preliminary data provided by the agency. That’s about 1,300 more people dying than in 2020 and 9,600 more than the average for the three years immediately preceding the pandemic — or a roughly 25% increase over the normal level.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO