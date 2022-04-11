ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Federal Lawsuit Over Gov. Walz’s Eviction Moratorium Revived

By Andy Brownell
 2 days ago
A federal appeals court has sided with a Minnesota landlord in a lawsuit over the constitutionality of some of the executive orders issued by Governor Tim Walz under his COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Declarations. A decision handed down last week by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturns a...

