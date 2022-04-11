ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch now: Badgers OLB T.J. Bollers on his development this offseason

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik55O_0f5yXpig00

Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Bollers discusses his development this offseason and the differences in playing in space from what he was used to as a prep star in Iowa.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Packers Draft: Only 4 wide receivers are “no brainers” at #22

Green Bay has a major need for wide receiver going into this draft. However this draft is deep enough at wide receiver that if one of these four WRs aren’t available, they should take best player available. Green Bay can still get outstanding value for wide receiver at #28, #53, and #59.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers workout Former Badgers Tight End

Durable, reliable and consistent, Jake Ferguson is exactly what you look for in a tight end. He had very similar receiving production throughout his career despite playing in a limited passing attack with inconsistent quarterback play. He has outstanding ball skills, including a rare level of concentration to make challenging catches in the face of oncoming collisions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Veteran OL Trent Hixson's 'giant leap' this spring leaves Frost, Huskers feeling good about center spot

Nebraska’s offensive coaching staff knew going into spring football that they would not have a complete picture of the offensive line over the 15-practice session. Injuries to a couple of key young players in tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran took away new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s ability to see all of the different combinations he’ll potentially have at his disposal this fall. The Huskers may have answered one...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Wyoming News

Greg Hansen: UA coach Jedd Fisch's hires reflect his priority — getting better players on campus

If you search the many video highlights of Georgia’s celebration at January’s national championship football game, you’ll see Cameron Lemons and Kendel Bennett, who were part of the Bulldogs’ recruiting staff the last four seasons. Three months later, Lemons and Bennett were wearing Arizona gear at Saturday’s spring game, newly employed by the Wildcats. They are part of the school’s unprecedented commitment to player acquisition. Is it working? Rivals.com ranks Arizona’s Class of 2022 recruits No. 1 in the Pac-12. ...
NFL
Fox News

Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'

Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
NFL
Wyoming News

MU freshman Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson waits for his turn

MU freshman Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson waits for his turn Tuesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia. Originally from Iceland, Sigurbrandsson competed as an individual at the MU Tiger Invitational along with two of his teammates, while the five other members of MU men’s golf competed as a team.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olb#American Football#College Football
Yardbarker

QB coach Tom Clements returned to Packers because of Aaron Rodgers

Perhaps the first real sign that four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers would ultimately return to the Green Bay Packers at some point this year came in the form of a February report claiming the Packers were bringing former assistant Tom Clements out of retirement to serve as their new quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy