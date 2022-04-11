Watch now: Badgers OLB T.J. Bollers on his development this offseason

If you search the many video highlights of Georgia’s celebration at January’s national championship football game, you’ll see Cameron Lemons and Kendel Bennett, who were part of the Bulldogs’ recruiting staff the last four seasons. Three months later, Lemons and Bennett were wearing Arizona gear at Saturday’s spring game, newly employed by the Wildcats. They are part of the school’s unprecedented commitment to player acquisition. Is it working? Rivals.com ranks Arizona’s Class of 2022 recruits No. 1 in the Pac-12. ...

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO