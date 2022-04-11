Watch now: Badgers OLB T.J. Bollers on his development this offseason

Related
Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination
Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
Packers Draft: Only 4 wide receivers are “no brainers” at #22
Green Bay has a major need for wide receiver going into this draft. However this draft is deep enough at wide receiver that if one of these four WRs aren’t available, they should take best player available. Green Bay can still get outstanding value for wide receiver at #28, #53, and #59.
Packers workout Former Badgers Tight End
Durable, reliable and consistent, Jake Ferguson is exactly what you look for in a tight end. He had very similar receiving production throughout his career despite playing in a limited passing attack with inconsistent quarterback play. He has outstanding ball skills, including a rare level of concentration to make challenging catches in the face of oncoming collisions.
Veteran OL Trent Hixson's 'giant leap' this spring leaves Frost, Huskers feeling good about center spot
Nebraska’s offensive coaching staff knew going into spring football that they would not have a complete picture of the offensive line over the 15-practice session. Injuries to a couple of key young players in tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran took away new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s ability to see all of the different combinations he’ll potentially have at his disposal this fall. The Huskers may have answered one...
Greg Hansen: UA coach Jedd Fisch's hires reflect his priority — getting better players on campus
If you search the many video highlights of Georgia’s celebration at January’s national championship football game, you’ll see Cameron Lemons and Kendel Bennett, who were part of the Bulldogs’ recruiting staff the last four seasons. Three months later, Lemons and Bennett were wearing Arizona gear at Saturday’s spring game, newly employed by the Wildcats. They are part of the school’s unprecedented commitment to player acquisition. Is it working? Rivals.com ranks Arizona’s Class of 2022 recruits No. 1 in the Pac-12. ...
Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'
Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
New Vikings Pass Rusher Affirms Desire of Sticking to Old Team
It’s not just Minnesota Vikings fans who relish the idea of former Green Bay Packers joining the purple team as a form of vengeance. To a degree, the players sometimes feel the same way. Such is the case for new Vikings defender Za’Darius Smith. Spending three seasons in Wisconsin,...
MU freshman Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson waits for his turn
MU freshman Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson waits for his turn Tuesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia. Originally from Iceland, Sigurbrandsson competed as an individual at the MU Tiger Invitational along with two of his teammates, while the five other members of MU men’s golf competed as a team.
MU junior Michael Terblanche prepares to put his ball into the fourth hole
MU junior Michael Terblanche prepares to put his ball into the fourth hole on Tuesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia. A stuffed tiger acts as a cover for one of his golf clubs, similar to most of his teammates.
Chicago Bears sign cornerback Tavon Young to 1-year deal
The Chicago Bears signed free agent cornerback Tavon Young to a one-year deal on Monday. Terms were not released. Young,
Mel Kiper releases brand new two-round mock two weeks before 2022 NFL Draft
Mel Kiper has released a brand new two-round mock draft two weeks before the 2022 NFL Draft. As the highly-anticipated event inches closer, Kiper is putting his updated predictions out into the world. Prior to getting into the meat and potatoes, Kiper explained his process for creating his latest mock...
QB coach Tom Clements returned to Packers because of Aaron Rodgers
Perhaps the first real sign that four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers would ultimately return to the Green Bay Packers at some point this year came in the form of a February report claiming the Packers were bringing former assistant Tom Clements out of retirement to serve as their new quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season.
Packers' Rich Bisaccia will 'look in every nook and cranny' to improve special teams unit
Much of the Packers' offseason focused on the departures, notably the Davante Adams trade, losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling and cutting Za'Darius Smith, who proceeded to sign with rival Minnesota. But one big addition that has flown under the radar: new special teams coach Rich Bisaccia. The Packers operated the worst special...
