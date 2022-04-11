Rose Law Group’s ‘Super Lawyers’! Litigation Chair Andrew Turk and bankruptcy specialist Howard Meyers recognized by 2022 Southwest Super Lawyers Magazine￼
Congratulations to Rose Law Group attorneys Andrew Turk and Howard Meyers on being selected as 2022 Super Attorneys by Super Lawyers Magazine!. The selection process: These outstanding lawyers were nominated and chosen by their own peers through the magazine’s “patented selection process,” which includes an evaluation “across 12 key categories” and...roselawgroupreporter.com
