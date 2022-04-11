Rose Law Group’s ‘Super Lawyers’! Litigation Chair Andrew Turk and bankruptcy specialist Howard Meyers recognized by 2022 Southwest Super Lawyers Magazine￼

As a child, Ketanji Brown Jackson had the audacity to dream of receiving an appointment that few who looked like her had ever received: a position as a federal judge. Today, her dream of becoming the first Black woman on the Supreme Court of the United States is certain to, as President Barack Obama once proclaimed, “inspire[d] young Black women . . . to set their sights higher and . . . help them believe they can be anything they want to be.”

