Watch now: Badgers OLB T.J. Bollers on his development this offseason

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination
Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
Packers Draft: Only 4 wide receivers are “no brainers” at #22
Green Bay has a major need for wide receiver going into this draft. However this draft is deep enough at wide receiver that if one of these four WRs aren’t available, they should take best player available. Green Bay can still get outstanding value for wide receiver at #28, #53, and #59.
Packers workout Former Badgers Tight End
Durable, reliable and consistent, Jake Ferguson is exactly what you look for in a tight end. He had very similar receiving production throughout his career despite playing in a limited passing attack with inconsistent quarterback play. He has outstanding ball skills, including a rare level of concentration to make challenging catches in the face of oncoming collisions.
Packers Host Former Wisconsin Badgers Cornerback for Pre-Draft Workout
The Green Bay Packers have one of the best cornerback rooms in the NFL. Jaire Alexander is an All-Pro who could end up being the highest paid player at his position. Rasul Douglas was named as a Pro Bowl alternate after just 10 games with the Packers. Eric Stokes, the team’s first round pick last season, was as good a shutdown cornerback as anyone could have asked him to be. Despite these three great defenders, the Packers are looking to add depth to the position. One of the avenues through which they will do this is the draft. Over the weekend, Green Bay hosted former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams for a pre-draft workout, per his Instagram.
Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'
Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
New Vikings Pass Rusher Affirms Desire of Sticking to Old Team
It’s not just Minnesota Vikings fans who relish the idea of former Green Bay Packers joining the purple team as a form of vengeance. To a degree, the players sometimes feel the same way. Such is the case for new Vikings defender Za’Darius Smith. Spending three seasons in Wisconsin,...
Green Bay Packers 2022 NFL Draft Profile
The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The Green Bay Packers are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
Mel Kiper releases brand new two-round mock two weeks before 2022 NFL Draft
Mel Kiper has released a brand new two-round mock draft two weeks before the 2022 NFL Draft. As the highly-anticipated event inches closer, Kiper is putting his updated predictions out into the world. Prior to getting into the meat and potatoes, Kiper explained his process for creating his latest mock...
QB coach Tom Clements returned to Packers because of Aaron Rodgers
Perhaps the first real sign that four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers would ultimately return to the Green Bay Packers at some point this year came in the form of a February report claiming the Packers were bringing former assistant Tom Clements out of retirement to serve as their new quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season.
Packers' Rich Bisaccia will 'look in every nook and cranny' to improve special teams unit
Much of the Packers' offseason focused on the departures, notably the Davante Adams trade, losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling and cutting Za'Darius Smith, who proceeded to sign with rival Minnesota. But one big addition that has flown under the radar: new special teams coach Rich Bisaccia. The Packers operated the worst special...
