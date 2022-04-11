Watch now: Badgers OLB T.J. Bollers on his development this offseason

The Green Bay Packers have one of the best cornerback rooms in the NFL. Jaire Alexander is an All-Pro who could end up being the highest paid player at his position. Rasul Douglas was named as a Pro Bowl alternate after just 10 games with the Packers. Eric Stokes, the team’s first round pick last season, was as good a shutdown cornerback as anyone could have asked him to be. Despite these three great defenders, the Packers are looking to add depth to the position. One of the avenues through which they will do this is the draft. Over the weekend, Green Bay hosted former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams for a pre-draft workout, per his Instagram.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO