Korn’s Jonathan Davis Reveals Song That Steered His Love Toward Rock

Many of us would like to believe that we are above the messy dramatics of reality TV, but, in truth, sometimes all it takes is one show that delivers just the right combination of what we already love to turn us into converts. Such has probably been the case with the Netflix dating series Love Is Blind, which has viewers watching every episode in droves as it has made fans of reality dating show haters. One person who’s fully owned up to his love of Love Is Blind, though, is The Lost City’s Daniel Radcliffe, so he should be very excited about the show’s huge renewal news!

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO