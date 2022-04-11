ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Official release name of victim in fatal crash on Route 1 in South Attleboro

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been killed after a serious weekend crash. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 6

QueSeraSera
1d ago

Rte. 1 is horrible to drive on. That early in the morning there’s not traffic, I wonder if he fell asleep. RIP and prayers for his family and friends.

Reply
2
1420 WBSM

Man Killed in Attleboro Crash Identified

ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man who died in a single-car crash in Attleboro on Saturday morning has been identified as 31-year-old David Lusignan. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the victim and noted that no other passengers or drivers were involved in the crash. Lusignan's gray Pontiac struck...
ATTLEBORO, MA

