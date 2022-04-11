ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Aaron Henry drops 23 points, nearly misses triple-double to lead Delaware Blue Coats to the G-League Finals

By Andrew Brewster
 1 day ago
Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Former Michigan State basketball standout Aaron Henry has been playing with the Delaware Blue Hens in the NBA G-League this year. The Blue Coats are the G-League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers. On Sunday, Henry helped lead the Blue Coats to the G-League Finals and nearly missed a triple double along the way.

Henry finished with 23 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds as he continues his journey through the G-League.

Henry averaged 13 points per game this year with the Blue Coats to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why a fan glued themselves to the court during Clippers - Timberwolves game, explained

Stop me if you have heard this one before. The Timberwolves and Clippers had a delay in their game because a fan tried to glue themselves to the court. Every so often, something will happen in an NBA game that will make me want to text everyone I know who doesn’t watch basketball. This was one of those examples. During a high-intensity postseason game that determined the playoff seeding, it’s this moment I keep thinking about.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Watch: Ben Simmons At Practice On Monday

Simmons came over to the Nets in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this year, but has yet to play in a game so far this season. The 25-year-old is a three-time NBA All-Star, and was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the 76ers. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Wraps Up Season With Another Player of the Week Accolade

Last Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to make their trip to the 2022 NBA Playoffs official. Joel Embiid's 44-point outing in Cleveland helped the Sixers seal the deal. While Philly punched their ticket to the playoffs as early as last Sunday, they still had an opportunity to possibly move up in the Eastern Conference rankings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
