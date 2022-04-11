ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Softboxes that fold away completely flat for storage and transport are now a thing

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftbox technology hasn’t really evolved much over the years. It has a little bit, shifting from those horrible speed rings with individual spines you had to bend and contort to fit that took so long to set up that once you’d done it, they just stayed permanently set up in your...

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

Phone Arena

Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's not exactly common practice for major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) to sell a hot new "iDevice" at a reduced price shortly after its commercial release, especially when said product is as attractive and insanely powerful as the fifth-generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get Premium Sound With 35% Off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

In the market for new earbuds? Right now you can get premium sound without the premium price on noise-canceling true-wireless earbuds packed with features that will have you ready to rock for hours. You can save 35% off a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, meaning you'll pay just $130. That's just $5 more than the lowest price we've seen. Snag a pair for yourself during today's one-day sale at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

The Mogabi is a smart travel guitar with a built-in recorder and Bluetooth speaker

The foldable guitar has been designed to fit carry-on luggage dimensions and offers a choice of headstocks. The Korean-made Mogabi 200 is a smart guitar that’s pitched as a truly portable travel instrument with some tech-y additions. The guitar can be folded and has removable wings or rests, which...
TRAVEL
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Hypebae

Away's "Technicolor" Collection Transports Travelers to Their Happy Place

Away‘s new collection arrives in a vibrant color palette titled “Technicolor,” designed to take travelers to their happy place. Whether traveling somewhere far-off or a destination close to home, the range allows enthusiasts to impress with the brand’s polycarbonate luggage, which is reimagined in three new colorways: “Tropic,” a combination of bright oranges and greens; “Bloom,” a striking magenta and orange pairing; and “Beam,” in tonal eye-catching orange. The Carry-On and the Bigger Carry-On don the former two hues, whereas the Medium and the Large sport the latter in checked fashion. In addition, the Packable Sling Bag comes in color-blocked, recycled nylon dubbed “Prism,” while the Passport Wallet makes its debut featuring a navy nylon exterior and orange leather interior known as “Comet.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Verge

Samsung’s art-inspired Frame TV is on sale today for its best price ever

Now that Samsung’s new Frame TVs are available for preorder, the 2021 model is selling at a new all-time low in multiple configurations until April 5th (or while supplies last). Typically $1,499.99, Woot is selling the HDR-compatible, 55-inch QLED TV for $899.99, which is $100 cheaper than the previous low we saw during Black Friday and in the run-up to the Super Bowl. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,399.99 instead of $1,999, and both TVs come with a one-year warranty from Samsung.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

How I modified a GameBoy camera to take astro and macro photos

This is a Gameboy Camera. A device that turns any Gameboy into a camera. Released in 1998 and retailing for $50 (equivalent to $85 in today’s money) it was the smallest digital camera on the market at the time. It works just like any other game for the Gameboy,...
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

The Rhino Dolly is a portable motorised 10.5ft camera dolly that fits in a suitcase

Popular manufacturer of motorised motion control camera sliders, Rhino Camera Gear has launched their new Rhino Dolly. Its release is in response to what Rhino Camera Gear says is customer demand for longer rails and higher load capacities. And they sure seem to have satisfied both of those requests with a motorised dolly that provides up to 10.5ft of length and a total claimed load capacity of up to 100lbs (~45kg).
ELECTRONICS
KTLA.com

These smartphones have big features for about $400

There’s never been a better time for budget phones. For about $400, you can have some of the best features available. Recently, I took the Samsung A53 5G and the Apple iPhone SE 5G to the Micheltorena Stairs in Silver Lake to see what you get for the price.
CELL PHONES
DIY Photography

The Revoring Swift is a magnetic filter ecosystem for both photographers and filmmakers

H&Y Filters, the company behind the Revoring magnetic filter system are releasing a new “Swift” modular magnetic filter system that they say works for both photographers and filmmakers. They even have a magnetic matte box! They’re claiming it to be a world’s first system that targets both types of user, which is probably accurate as most only seem to focus on photographers, but I think some video guys are going to need some convincing.
ELECTRONICS

