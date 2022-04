After getting his first opportunity to start in the majors last season in Baltimore, Spenser Watkins is getting another chance with the Orioles. After spending years at various levels within the Detroit Tigers’ minor league system, Watkins signed a minor league contract with the Orioles on Feb. 2, 2021 and started 10 games for them last season. After being outrighted off the 40-man roster in November last year, the Orioles announced on Monday that they selected the Watkins’ contract.

