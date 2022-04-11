The Judds are coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Ove 200,000 people live in Huntsville and many are concerned that the city is losing its small town feel because of all of the growth and development. The Huntsville Madison Count Chamber says growth isn't something that we should be afraid of. All of the new Huntsvillians are bringing economic growth to the city.
This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After seeing improved patient outcomes and positive feedback since launching the Canines for Coping dog program in 2019. The Huntsville Hospital Foundation announced that it will be welcoming a third dog to the program. According to a release from the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, the third dog...
Fourth-generation farmer Seth Hubert was watching his daughter, Addie, picking flowers when a light bulb went off. Maybe a field of flowers – agritourism – would be just the thing to supplement the income from his row crops. Turns out, Addie was on to something. Last spring, Seth...
Comments / 1