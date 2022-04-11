ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11th Republican retires from Wisconsin Assembly

By Site staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another Republican has decided to retire from the Wisconsin Assembly. Rep. Tyler Vorpagel of Plymouth announced Monday he won’t seek reelection this fall. He said it’s time to move on with the next chapter in his life. He didn’t elaborate. Vorpagel has served...

