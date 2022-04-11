ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

NEWS CONFERENCE: April sales tax-free week is underway

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Devlin on run for Lt. Governor with Bob Stefanowski. Connecticut’s lieutenant governor tested positive for COVID-19, her office said. An...

Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont talks about lowering taxes

Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about the impact of potentially suspending the gas tax during a news conference on March 23. Lawmakers have an agreement, now they have to vote. Some relief for high gas prices may soon be on the way for Connecticut drivers. Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:55...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. discusses vote to suspend the gas tax

Lawmakers have an agreement, now they have to vote. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont talks about lowering taxes. Gov. Ned Lamont discussed his proposal to lower taxes. Some relief for high gas prices may soon be on the way for Connecticut drivers. Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM UTC. Gov....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Connecticut Gov. Lamont calls for 25-cent gasoline tax cut and one-week clothing sales tax holiday

With gasoline prices rising sharply in an election year, Gov. Ned Lamont called Monday for cutting the state’s gasoline tax by 25 cents per gallon. The cut would eliminate the excise tax on gasoline in the state’s complicated, two-pronged system. The gross receipts tax on gasoline, which is currently at the state-capped maximum of 26.4 cents per gallon, would remain. The excise tax would be ...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

State lawmakers voting on tax breaks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers are voting on reducing property taxes and tax-free pensions Wednesday. So far this is turning out to be the year for tax breaks. Connecticut is in good financial shape and lawmakers say people deserve some relief. The price at the pump had everyone talking and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
