When does a dish become a recipe? I wonder this every time someone asks me for the recipe for my southern squash and onions. Yellow squash cooked until soft with onions and lots of butter and pepper is a southern staple and something I grew up eating on a regular basis – no recipe needed. But I can see if you've never eaten it, you would need a roadmap on how to prepare it.

RECIPES ・ 19 DAYS AGO