FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following Colorado's first mass resignation of a city council in state history, one former councilman explains to 13 Investigates his reasoning for resigning with five other fellow council members. Former Florence Councilman Brian Allen says calls on getting an outside agency to investigate corruption allegations were unheard, and "drastic times call

FLORENCE, CO ・ 22 DAYS AGO