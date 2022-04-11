ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Southern Tier Earth Fest Vendors Needed

By Kathy Whyte
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Organizers of Earth Fest in Broome County are looking for vendors looking to participate as the celebration of the environment returns following a two-year interruption due to the COVID-19...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Vendors needed for annual Buchanan Garden Festival

BUCHANAN, Va. – As we move into spring, the town of Buchanan has the perfect outdoor activity for plant lovers. The Buchanan Garden Festival is returning to the James River on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be selling everything from plants and trees...
BUCHANAN, VA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Love Minerals and Fossils? The Southern Tier Geology Club Hosts Its 52nd

Did you know that otters have a cool little pouch on their body where they can keep all sorts of stuff, including their favorite rock? Clearly, I birthed an otter. Kids go through phases where they're interested in something and its all consuming. My son is in the rocks and minerals stage. He likes to look at rocks and minerals, touch them, think about them, sleep with them under his pillow, and stick them in his pocks so if he gets a craving, he can reach his little hand into his pocket and feel them.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pets In Need In Southern Maryland Cat of the Week: Comet

Comet is a brown and black male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is approximately 9 years old. He weighs about 17.13 lbs.. He has been neutered. If you can help this handsome boy, please let me know as soon as possible! Tri-County Animal Shelter 6707 Animal Shelter Road Hughesville, MD 20637 301-932-1713 The post Pets In Need In Southern Maryland Cat of the Week: Comet appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Society
NewsChannel 36

New Southern Tier Medical Group office opens in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new office for the Southern Tier Medical Group has just opened up in Horseheads with the ribbon cutting ceremony taking place Wednesday afternoon. The medical group takes care of the sick and they also get patients referred to special care if they need it. They also offer same day X-Rays for patients.
HORSEHEADS, NY
The Telegraph

Amphitheater issues call for vendors

ALTON - Vendors are being sought for the 2022 season at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. "As we prepare for an exciting season at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, the Amphitheater Commission is committed to providing the opportunity for a wide-variety of vendors to introduce their products to the thousands of guests who attend events on our beautiful riverfront," said Commission Chair Dan Herkert.   The commission has not yet released a scheduled of events for the upcoming season. The commission is now accepting applications from vendors interested in participating in 2022 events at the amphitheater.
ALTON, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Rural Health Network offers garden grants to Southern Tier, Tompkins County schools

The Rural Health Network of South Central New York is offering grants to grow and create gardens at Southern Tier schools, including those in Tompkins County. The grant is open to early childcare and K-12 area schools, said Farm to School Coordinator Hannah Rion, according to WBNG. The gardens will serve as an opportunity to teach students about agriculture and the environment.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Southern Tier#Suny#Wnbf News
WLKY.com

It's back! NuLu Bock Fest happening this weekend: What you need to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved Louisville festival tradition is returning this weekend after being in hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's safe to say organizers and attendees, alike, are excited. NULU Bock Fest gets going Saturday afternoon on East Market Street. It's been two years since the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
McDonough County Voice

Farm life in a late-blooming spring

Well, it's Wednesday, April 13th, and I just looked to see if it was raining, and the cats are on the patio singing "Raindrops keep falling on our heads."  Just kidding of course, because the cats are long gone to the machine shed. It is a late, late spring, and farmers are anxious...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
WJTV 12

Today in History: 7 historical events on April 14

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — History provides a clear illustration of how society, technology and government works locally, nationally and globally. Discover what happened on this day in History. 1775 – First American abolition society founded in Philadelphia The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage is the first American society dedicated […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Like to Learn? 3 Upstate NY Museums Among Top 10 in the Nation

Three museums in Upstate New York were named among the top 10 best in the nation, and they're all found in one city. USA Today released their 10Best list for museums, as chosen by its readers in separate polls. The Strong National Museum of Play, the George Eastman Museum, and The Rochester Museum & Science Center -- all located in Rochester -- were ranked in the top 10 for science, art and children's museums.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy