Southern Tier Earth Fest Vendors Needed

Did you know that otters have a cool little pouch on their body where they can keep all sorts of stuff, including their favorite rock? Clearly, I birthed an otter. Kids go through phases where they're interested in something and its all consuming. My son is in the rocks and minerals stage. He likes to look at rocks and minerals, touch them, think about them, sleep with them under his pillow, and stick them in his pocks so if he gets a craving, he can reach his little hand into his pocket and feel them.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO