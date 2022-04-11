ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Hills, CA

Sheriff investigates robbery at Lost Hills truck stop

Taft Midway Driller
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Lost Hills truck stop. About 3:56 a.m. Saturday morning., deputies...

