Listen to Timothy B. Schmit’s New Single ‘Heartbeat’

By Allison Rapp
 1 day ago
Timothy B. Schmit has released "Heartbeat," the second single from his upcoming album, Day by Day. The R&B-tinged song is accompanied by a lyric video, which can be viewed below. Last month, Schmit released the first single, "Simple Man," gearing up for the release of Day by Day, which...

