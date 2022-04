Matt Adams is very familiar with Eberflus. All four years of Adams’ career so far were spent with the Colts. In addition to Adams, Bears offseason signee Al-Quadin Muhammad also spent his full NFL career under Eberflus. Adams was a standout on special teams and was a student of Eberflus’ defense. The Bears should expect him to fill the same sort of role. He played in 58 games with nine starts, which all came in his first two seasons. He has totaled 55 tackles and six tackles for a loss.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO