UNC basketball received great news on Wednesday as All-ACC forward Armando Bacot announced he would be returning to North Carolina for his senior season. Bacot averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game last season while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor. He was named First Team All-ACC and came in second in ACC Player of the Year voting to Alondes Williams of Wake Forest. On Wednesday, UNC head coach Hubert Davis commented on Bacot’s decision to return. Armando is the perfect example of what a Carolina player strives to be, He has excelled at the highest level as a player, in the...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO