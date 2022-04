Lauren Harkins.Image via North Montco Technical Career Center. In the wake of COVID, during these past two years, we became a little more attuned to the term “following the science.” And because each of us eagerly awaited the vaccines and therapies that would return our lives to normal, people championed the dedicated researchers, scientists, and medical professionals that would help us decode and fight this terrible illness.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 20 DAYS AGO