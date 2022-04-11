ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Hopeful Mike Parker Brings Jimmie Allen to Tears With ‘Best Shot’ Performance [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
 1 day ago
American Idol ushered in a new phase of the Season 20 competition on Sunday night (April 10). Twelve of the Top 24 contestants performed for America’s votes in Ko Olina, Hawaii, at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa. Of those 12 hopefuls was Mike Parker, who launched into...

