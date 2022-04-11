ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Firefighters save cats from burning Idaho Falls home

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 7:53 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Riviera Drive. There were two adult females inside the home when the fire started who were able to evacuate safely and without injury. Two cats were reportedly still inside the...

