Connor Clark scored on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the seventh to complete the Sherman Bearcats’ comeback with a 5-4 walk-off victory against McKinney North in District 10-5A action at Sherman High School. Clark singled, walked and scored twice, Logan Williams homered and walked, Paxton Samuelson was 2-for-2, walked and scored twice, Trevor VanSant singled and drove in two runs and Landon Gutierrez allowed two earned runs on four hits with seven...

SHERMAN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO