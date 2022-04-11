Edward J. Olsufka, 84, Tarkio, Missouri

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 8
--- Casa Alvarez, Florissant (relatively high risk)
--- Administration Building, Missouri State Fruit Experiment Station, Mountain Grove (relatively high risk)
--- Laura Ingalls Wilder House, Mansfield (relatively high risk)
Laura Ingalls Wilder began writing her acclaimed “Little House on the Prairie” series at the age of 65 while living at Rocky Ridge Farm. Now, the Laura Ingalls Wilder House serves as a museum that houses original manuscripts and other artifacts of Wilder’s life. Because of the state of Missouri’s positioning on the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers, it is a particularly flood-prone state, causing ecological and economic disasters throughout several centuries.
