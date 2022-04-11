ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Ethics Club prepares future business and community leaders

By Emma Jones
Branding Iron Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ethics Club at UW tackles ethical dilemmas related to business while also finding ways to give back to the community. “We really give people a framework of how to make ethical decisions,” Club President Tucker Norman said. Some cases the Ethics Club has focused on include Carhart’s...

www.uwbrandingiron.com

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
Fast Company

Key factors that make a difference in successful leadership

Scott Keller is a senior partner at McKinsey & Company. He is the author of six books, including Beyond Performance: How Great Organizations Create Ultimate Competitive Advantage. Carolyn Dewar is a senior partner at McKinsey & Company. She has published over 30 articles in the Harvard Business Review and the McKinsey Quarterly and is a frequent keynote speaker. Vikram (Vik) Malhotra is a senior partner at McKinsey & Company where he has worked since 1986. He has served on McKinsey’s board of directors and as McKinsey’s chairman of the Americas.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Laramie, WY
Business
City
Laramie, WY
Inc.com

More Women Are Pursuing Entrepreneurship Than Ever. Let's Work to Keep It That Way

Each year, when the calendar turns to March and we all celebrate Women's History Month, I take a moment to remember that I'm part of a special and growing class of small- business owners. It's easy to forget that had I been born just a few years earlier, I might not have been able to co-found my own company. In fact, the number of women who own a business has increased a staggering 3,000 percent in the past 50 years alone.
ECONOMY
The Shawnee News-Star

Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Agencies and media companies hope new programs will boost diversity in advertising

Not-so-breaking news: Advertising has a racial-diversity problem, with around 5.8% of the workforce identifying as Black, according to 2020 data from the 4As. The better news? Agencies and organizations are trying to do something about it by making it easier for them to pursue marketing careers. After the protests of...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Ethics#The Ethics Club#Uw#Sparktank
Fast Company

‘Create a cascade of change’: How to break through stubborn company infrastructure and get things done

Wherever one looks, one sees organizations—from universities, health care providers, and large- to medium-size companies—who are struggling to adapt to an ever-accelerating pace of change. In their quest to stay relevant, most organizations are hobbled by bureaucratic management systems—with too many layers and too may rules— that frustrate game-changing innovation and proactive renewal.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

It's Who You Know: a Guide to Networking in the Life Science Industry

For many people in the biopharma and biotech industry, the thought of career networking makes them uneasy. Some dismiss it as a superficial practice better suited to the corporate world. Others simply feel they’re too antisocial and awkward to be out shaking hands and looking for new jobs. There’s...
SCIENCE
Fast Company

When they doubt your tech can deliver, lean on these three pillars of credibility

Every company that sells technology promises magic. From the early days of email to the countless platforms and programs available today, technology has always promised something faster, easier, automated, or intelligent. Through decades of innovation and transformation, countless products have inevitably fallen short of their promise. Today, the market is...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
30Seconds

Concepts of Leadership: Leaders Undermine Their Own Authority When Words & Actions Are at Odds

Employees can’t help but grumble when the boss claims to value work-life balance, but then works well into the evening each day, firing off late-night emails with the expectation they be answered by morning. Their morale plummets and they start updating their resumes when managers insist on top-notch results from everyone – everyone except the managers themselves, that is.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Next Web

Fintech for small businesses will be key to tackling the world’s growing inequality

Did you know Michael Schlein, President and CEO at Accion, is speaking at TNW Conference this summer? Check out the full list of speakers here. The challenges facing the world’s most vulnerable people seem to keep mounting. Our uneven global recovery from the pandemic is worsening inequality and widening divides. For the first time in decades, poverty and hunger are on the rise. And as the war in Ukraine shuts down ten percent of our global wheat supply, hunger is projected to dramatically worsen.
SMALL BUSINESS
Fast Company

Real inclusion: Amplifying every employee’s voice

Few leaders would argue that getting and addressing customer feedback is paramount to staying in business. In recent years, though, savvy businesses have learned that candid employee feedback is every bit as valuable to their sustained growth and success. That’s why many leaders are searching for ways to get more...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Black Enterprise

Six Leading Corporate Executives Join United Negro College Fund’s Board To Help HBCUs

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) announced the appointment of six corporate executives to its board of directors, effective immediately. Yahoo News reports corporate executives from Alaska Air Group, Citigroup, Chevron, ExxonMobil, General Motors, and Intel will join top executives from Walmart, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Procter & Gamble to support the UNCF in its effort to ensure HBCU students reach higher levels of success.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy