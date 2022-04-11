ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Burning Love: Best Couples From ‘9-1-1’ to ‘Outlander’

By TV Insider Staff
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the 2022 Hot List, our 31 reasons our screens are sizzling right now, including the new NCIS boss, the return of Bridgerton, and our current favorite action series: Reacher!. From everyday heroes to a centuries-spanning affair, these pairings have our pulses racing faster than...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 showrunners reveal thoughts on ending hit show

9-1-1 showrunners have revealed their thoughts on when they might be ending the hit show - and it looks like fans don’t have anything to worry about! Chatting to Variety, showrunners for 911 and Lone Star Kristen Reidel and Rashad Raisani and producer Tim Minear shared their thoughts on when the hit franchise might wrap up - and it won’t be any time soon.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Was Renée Zellweger’s Performance the Best Part of ‘The Thing About Pam’? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Thing About Pam series finale, “She’s A Killer.”]. Whether or not you enjoyed NBC’s six-part dramatized take on Pam Hupp, Renée Zellweger’s performance in The Thing About Pam has to stand out. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if she ended up with an Emmy nomination as a result.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals How Her ‘9-1-1’ Character’s Postpartum Journey Coincided With Her 3rd Pregnancy

After Jennifer Love Hewitt's character abruptly left Los Angeles during an October 2021 episode of Fox’s 9-1-1 amid difficult postpartum depression struggles, the actress is ready to return and share an impactful story. “I knew when we started the storyline where it was going to end up. And taking the break to go have a real baby and […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Rae Mayo
Person
Kelli Giddish
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Taylor Kinney
Person
Allison Miller
Person
Peter Krause
Person
Peter Scanavino
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
James Roday Rodriguez
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burning Love#Wedding#9 1 1#Ncis#Ada#Nbc
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Relationships
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Walking Dead’ Boss Angela Kang Breaks Down 11B’s Midseason Finale

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 16, “Acts of God.”]. The Walking Dead has been known to have some pretty cliffhanger-fueled midseason finales (Sophia, anyone?) so we’re pretty excited to see how the events of 11B’s finale turn out when the AMC zombie drama returns for its final eight episodes.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Hot List 2022: A Look at Our Favorite Things on TV Right Now

Welcome to the 2022 Hot List, our 31 reasons our screens are sizzling right now, including the new NCIS boss, the return of Bridgerton, and our current favorite action series: Reacher!. Whether you’re into period dramas, complicated families, precious pups, or fashionable characters, TV is filled with choices for every...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy