FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins previewed how Dylan McDermott's character's leadership will be different for the team. FBI: Most Wanted is heading into a whole new era in Season 3 with the debut of Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. It’s an exciting development for a show that has been mired in tragedy ever since the death of Jess LaCroix, who was killed off following actor Julian McMahon’s decision to move on from Most Wanted. The surviving members of the team were used to one distinctive style of leadership, so how does Remy’s style compare to that of Jess? Showrunner David Hudgins shed some light on what will be different and what will be familiar.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO