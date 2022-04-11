Nané Vocalist Daniel Sahad Has Passed Away

MXTX: A Cross-Border Exchange With Graham Reynolds. The latest project from Austin's Golden Hornet composer's lab is a whole damn vibe, crossing Nortec Collective glitchy flavor with Thievery Corporation groove and atmosphere while bringing a small army of collaborators from both sides of the Texas-Mexico border into the fun. Conceived as a response to the nationalist furor of former President Donald Trump, GH main guy Graham Reynolds convened three co- curators (including Orión García of Austin's Peligrosa DJ collective) and solicited a sample library from more than 40 collaborators, with results that are sprawling, challenging, and satisfying from one moment to the next. Café Tacvba co-founder Rubén Albarrán and Ramón "Bostitch" Amezcua (of Nortec Collective lineage) throw us a disco road trip banger with "Mundo en Extinción," Austin's Jane Claire uses sullen Portishead piano stabs as exclamation points on "I Wish You Joy," and on "Colmena" Reynolds has an accordion dancing next to pulsing horns and rhythm tracks. It's a mix that shouldn't work half as well as it does, which is pretty much the essence of the whole album. – Chad Swiatecki.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO