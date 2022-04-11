ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diligent Robotics Wraps $30M Series B Funding Round

By PYMNTS
pymnts.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiligent Robotics has raised more than $30 million in a Series B funding round, the Austin-based automation company said in a news release Monday (April 11). Founded in 2017, Diligent makes service robots and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that let robots work within human environments. Their flagship product, Moxi, is a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Electronic Health Records#Health System#Diligent#Moxi#Tiger Global#True Ventures#Dnx Venture#Next Coast Ventures#Boom Capital#Gaingels
