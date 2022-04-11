ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Motown to Manhattan, Plug Zen Showcasing its Next-Gen Electric Vehicle Charging Solution at the New York International Auto Show

Plug Zen's cost-effective, scalable platform and its wireless adaptability make it the preferred Level 2 charging station for New York City's EV infrastructure needs. DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Plug Zen, a Black-owned, game-changing innovator in EV charging platforms, is bringing its unique charging solution to the...

