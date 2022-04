The top two teams in the Metropolitan Division will meet in Madison Square Garden tonight as the Carolina Hurricanes look to take on the New York Rangers. Both of these teams only have nine games left in the season and have both already clinched a playoff position, but the Rangers are only two points behind the Hurricanes for first place in the Division. They’ll each be fighting for home-ice advantage come playoff time so this game is a true four-point game, which means much more than what the average fan may assume. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Rangers prediction and pick.

