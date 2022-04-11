ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Florida babysitter put child in dryer, spun him around, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County woman has been arrested after the sheriff's office says she put a child she was caring for in a dryer and spun him around inside. Amber Chapman, 35, of Eustis, is facing an...

www.ktvu.com

