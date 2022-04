Job satisfaction is at the lowest level ever recorded by the financial services firm MetLife. On Monday, MetLife released its annual employee benefits report, noting that job satisfaction is at a 20-year low — with young workers feeling the brunt of the blow. The firm began releasing the survey in 2002, at a time when the country was reeling from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and gearing up for war with Iraq and Afghanistan. When it comes to mental and financial health, the new data suggests, employee morale is even worse in 2022.

