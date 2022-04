The Dominican Republic is the quintessential Caribbean hot spot to go to at any time of the year. Beaches, lagoons, waterfalls, forest farms, colonial architecture, deep-rooted history of Taino Native people, endless rum, beautiful marine ecosystems, humpback whale tours, Presidente beer, delicious food, and the music genres of Bachata, Merengue, Merengue Tipico, and Dembow to name a few things to enjoy in this paradise of a place.

19 DAYS AGO